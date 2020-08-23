Rep. Kevin McCarthy and senior Trump advisor, Kellyanne Conway, preview the GOP Natl. Convention

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Van Susteren interviewed House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump.
Both Republicans criticized the Democratic Convention for lacking substance. “Can you tell me what their agenda is for the next four years?” said McCarthy. “I know they’re against this president. I know they’re going to raise taxes. And I know they want to defund the police. But I don’t know anything else, what they’re going to do.”
Conway called the DNC “a policy-free zone.” She added: “Too many people think that the choices are Trump or not Trump, but the choice could not be more clear. I don’t think I’ve ever seen more of a contrast in economic policy, foreign policy, national security, energy, independence, regulations and taxation, judges, social issues like abortion and the second amendment.'
McCarthy also insinuated that China “has something on Democrats,” adding: “They are so blinded by just focusing on Russia. They’re missing the damage that China’s doing to our country, day in and day out.”
Conway dismissed the findings of the Senate Intelligence report on Russia, saying “this final report gets us nowhere closer to saying that there was Russian interference that affected the election results in 2016,” and accused the media of interfering in the 2020 election “through some of their phony polls and through them insisting that Donald Trump can’t win.”
To watch highlights, click below:
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.