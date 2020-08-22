Wildfires burn 1 million acres in California; here’s how you can help

(Source: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press | August 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:51 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters in California were racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes as weekend weather threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state’s firefighting ability.

Responding to the emergency, President Donald Trump issued on Saturday a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the declaration will also help people in counties affected by the fires with crisis counseling, housing and other social services.

If you want to help here are a few places you could donate:

American Red Cross:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/

California Fire Foundation:

https://www.cafirefoundation.org/about-us/california-fire-foundation-mission-statement/

Direct Relief:

https://www.directrelief.org/

Solano Disaster Relief Fund:

https://www.solanocf.org/Funds/

2020 Napa County Wildfire Fund:

https://www.napavalleycf.org/2020-napa-county-wildfire-giving/

GoFundMe California Wildfires Centralized Hub:

https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/california-wildfires

GoFundMe Generalize California Wildfire Cause General Relief Fund:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/CaliforniaWildfireReliefFund

