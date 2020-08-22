Rep. Kevin McCarthy to lay out next four years at Republican National Convention

“They pulled it off. I hope with our convention that we learned from some of the things they did. That we can do better. That we can reach more people. But the biggest problem, or the difference I would have with the Democrats is, they just spent four days on television, on virtual. Can you tell me what their agenda is for the next four years? I know they’re against this president. I know they’re going to raise taxes. And I know they want to defund the police. But I don’t know anything else, what they’re going to do. What about for our education? What about for our military? What is the plan for the next 100 years for this country? What is the opportunity to build our economy? You can’t just say, “I will do better.”