Rep. Kevin McCarthy to lay out next four years at Republican National Convention

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader will “talk about things that we have done and the things that we need to do” at next week’s Republican National Convention.
McCarthy discussed this and many other topics with Greta Van Susteren for tomorrow’s episode of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”.
The full transcript can be read below:
Greta Van Susteren:
What are you going to say [at the convention]? Give us a brief.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Well, I talk about things that we have done and the things that we need to do. I give you a contrast between Republicans versus Democrats. And really the essence of what it's about is what Americans have been able to accomplish and tomorrow will be better than today.
Greta Van Susteren:
What are you going to do? What are you telling the American people is going to happen if President Trump is elected?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
We built the biggest economy ever in our history. We rebuilt our military. We've taken out the top terrorist. Criminal justice reform. You look, and we have a big track record. Now there's one big problem sitting out there. It is COVID. It is something that we did not invite. Something we did not welcome. But we will defeat it together.
Greta Van Susteren:
Do you expect any Democrats to speak? The Democrats, at their convention, had Colin Powell, a former colleague of yours; Governor Casey, who used to be a member of Congress. What Democrats will be speaking at the convention?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Well, they will outline that out, but there'll be a number of Democrats who do speak. I think these Democrats will be very powerful. Because they won't be elected.
Greta Van Susteren:
Do you know who they are?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
I do.
Greta Van Susteren:
You're holding back.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
I'll let the president's campaign say who those are. Because you know who they are? They're you and I. They are those who are not elected.
They'll be different genders, they'll be different colors, but they'll all be Americans. Some will be Democrats. Some will be in the Green Party and others. But they watched that by the president's actions, it made them do something different than they've ever done before.
Greta Van Susteren:
As the chairman. What's that mean?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
What's that mean?
Greta Van Susteren:
What does that mean? You're the chair of the committee, or of the convention?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Oh, I'm the chair of the convention.
Greta Van Susteren:
What does that mean?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
It means I hold the gavel and open the convention. It's different than we've had before. We have work that has to get done. We officially have to nominate the president. We've got some work that you have to do through the RNC. I will go to North Carolina. This will happen on Monday. I'll open it up. I'll run part of the committee. Our chair, Ronna McDaniel, she'll run part of the committee. And then we'll do our official business when we're done. We'll gavel down and you'll see the rest of it hopefully on television.
Greta Van Susteren:
Did you watch the Democratic convention?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
I did watch some of it, yes.
Greta Van Susteren:
What did you think about the production value of doing it online and how they did it?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
“They pulled it off. I hope with our convention that we learned from some of the things they did. That we can do better. That we can reach more people. But the biggest problem, or the difference I would have with the Democrats is, they just spent four days on television, on virtual. Can you tell me what their agenda is for the next four years? I know they’re against this president. I know they’re going to raise taxes. And I know they want to defund the police. But I don’t know anything else, what they’re going to do. What about for our education? What about for our military? What is the plan for the next 100 years for this country? What is the opportunity to build our economy? You can’t just say, “I will do better.”
Greta Van Susteren:
It seems to be that whoever wins in November, in terms of the president, has got to grab the Independens and the other side.
How do you get your message, your party's message out there to get the Independents in the end to your side?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
I think whoever is going to win is going to be listening to voices that others have not. I think you have to get on the trail. I think you have to get something that's inspiring to show them what you will do in the job.
It's going to come down to certain states as well. You know, the president only lost New Hampshire by 2,700 votes.
Greta Van Susteren:
He only won Wisconsin by a little over 22,000 votes.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Arizona, he won. New Mexico plays Nevada.
Greta Van Susteren:
So these are tough races.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
These are very tough races. It's a tough race in a different environment. Who's going to be able to adapt to the environment. Who's going to be able to reach the individuals and inspire them. And who's going to be able to bring out the vote. I think that's going to be important.
Greta Van Susteren:
Why is 61% of the people think he’s has been unsuccessful [when it coves to COVID]? I assume that they are casting blame on the Trump administration.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Well if you cast blame, why wouldn't you cast it on the Chinese? If you sat and you wanted to judge. If you have a choice here between Joe Biden or President Trump, if Biden was president, we'd still be questioning whether the planes should come from China to America.
What have we done to solve it? We did not create the virus. But what have we done to solve it? We fundamentally changed when it came to testing, more than 70 million. But testing isn't the only way to solve it. You built a vaccine and therapeutics. We've done something which was never done before.
Greta Van Susteren:
I think that the Democrats will say that the president did not mobilize fast enough. And that we’ve had a number of people die who did not have enough supplies, is what the Democrats say. They are highly critical with how the president’s handled this.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
They can be critical of the president, but let’s be honest about it. The president stopped flights coming from China. They said we’d have 2 million, some studies have shown, Americans dying. What did Joe Biden say at that time? He said it was wrong.
Greta Van Susteren:
Do you expect we're going to hear about China this week?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
You should hear about China. You never heard about China, when it came to the Democratic Convention. Because…
Greta Van Susteren:
You think the China Communist Party actually has something on the Democrats?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Well, let me give you the action of why I would wonder that. There are a number of bills that came from the Senate that would hold China accountable that cannot come to the floor because of the Democrat's control. I went to Nancy Pelosi more than a year ago to ask to have a bipartisan committee.
It took me eight months for her to agree. On the day before we were going to announce the exact numbers of who was going to be on the committee, the Democrats back out.
Greta Van Susteren:
Do you have any evidence other than your suspicion?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Okay, this is my evidence: They won’t do a joint committee after they agreed to it. They won’t let bills come to the floor that hold China accountable. When we shut down the consulate in Houston, which people said was the espionage hub throughout, on all sides, you know what Adam Schiff said? He said it was a distraction. When we say that we want to hold them accountable. The speaker will not bring the bills to the floor.
But all I ever hear from the Democrats is something about Russia. China is a greater threat to America's next century than anything else. We should have one plan, not one party. But one American plan of how we can confront China head-on.
Greta Van Susteren:
It used to be historically in some matters of foreign policy you see. This would be the Republicans and Democrats, both in terms of Russia, Republicans and Democrats both in terms of China.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
Yes.
Greta Van Susteren:
What has happened that now it seems divided up both those times?
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader:
They are so blinded by just focusing on Russia. They’re missing the damage that China’s doing to our country, day in and day out.
The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in.
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.