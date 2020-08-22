Pandemic causing home interest rates to drop, inviting buyers

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When COVID-19 started sweeping through our nation, the housing industry was affected.
It became a nightmare for some sellers as people were losing jobs and the economy started to crumble.
For buyers, it became an opportunity as interest rates started going down.
For Sara Saupe, it started as a nightmare as they listed their house in March, two days before COVID gripped our nation and locked down many states.
"It was tough," Saupe said. "I didn't know what to expect. But we haven't sold a house before so it was all new to us and then doing it during the pandemic made it a lot harder."
It was several months of waiting and times that nobody was interested in even looking at their home. However, they felt it was still time to move regardless.
"Because we needed more space," Saupe said. "We were outgrowing the house we were in and then as we started to look, we realized the interest rates were dropping. So at first we were just seeing how it would go but then as things started happening, we decided now is the time to do it."
Realtors we spoke with said this is the time to buy as interest rates are very low.
Finally in mid August, Saupe and her family found a buyer for their home and sold their house. They already had a house in mind to get and bought it at a 2.75% interest rate.
"It's easier to find something you are looking for at a better price range," Saupe said. "You're able to raise your limit to what you're looking for due to the lower interest rate. And there's a lot coming out on the market."
Saupe, her husband and two kids are still getting settled in their new home and said they couldn't be happier.
"They're constantly coming up to me and telling me they love the house and this is the best house and they're so glad we did it," Saupe said.
For interest rates or to get more information on buying a home or questions about the housing market, visit your local realtors and banks.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.