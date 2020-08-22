Kellyanne Conway says RNC “is our opportunity to talk about the policy contrast and the record contrast.”

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump, thinks this voters have a very clear choice this election year. Per Conway, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen more of a contrast in economic policy, foreign policy, national security, energy, independence, regulations and taxation, judges, social issues like abortion and the second amendment, very deep, deep cleavage and divisions between the two parties and the two nominees this year.”
Conway discussed this and many other topics with Greta Van Susteren for tomorrow’s episode of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”.
The full transcript can be read below:
Greta Van Susteren:
Kellyanne, I want to get a little bit of a preview of Thursday night, the mechanics of this. How many people are expected on the South Lawn for the president’s speech?
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump:
So I don’t have an exact number, but obviously, everybody will be tested for COVID and folks will be outside.
The fact is that President Trump is going to have a combination of his progress report and the vision piece and show that this election is a choice. Too many people think that the choices are Trump or not Trump, but the choice could not be more clear. I don't think I've ever seen more of a contrast in economic policy, foreign policy, national security, energy, independence, regulations and taxation, judges, social issues like abortion and the second amendment, very deep, deep cleavage and divisions between the two parties and the two nominees this year.
Greta Van Susteren:
You mentioned Vice President Biden and he obviously had his acceptance speech. Many Republicans expected gaffes. I think that he didn't have those gaffes that were expected, but do you have an assessment of his speech?
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump:
I think that much of the Democratic National Convention, Greta was a policy-free zone. So this is our opportunity to talk about the policy contrast and the record contrast. Joe Biden in Washington for 47 years, Donald Trump in Washington for 47 months. And it's President Trump who's gotten so much more done.
Greta Van Susteren:
I went back and listened to the president's 2016 acceptance speech. And he focused on a number of issues, including things like border walls, and he has worked on the border wall, but two issues that caught my attention where he said law and orders. He said that tax on our police and terrorism of our cities threatens our very way of life. Well, fast forward to right now, and we do have problems with our police and troubles in some of our major cities.
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump:
The police, and law enforcement and border protection, they've all been more generously resourced and more deeply respected by this president.
I think it's why he very uniquely, just last week, received the endorsement of the police union in New York, a pretty a heady endorsement if you ask me, and I think in large part, because they have a mayor there, DeBlasio, who just cut their budget by $1 billion
Greta Van Susteren:
The Senate Intelligence Committee released its final installment of the Russia investigation. First of all, do you have any thought about the timing of report, that it came in the middle of the Democratic Convention as we approached the Republican National Convention? And secondly, what is the Trump campaign doing to make sure that there are no problems and what is it doing to protect itself from outside influence?
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump:
You see, this final report gets us nowhere closer to saying that there was Russian interference that affected the election results in 2016. In fact, the opposite has been said, the Mueller investigation, the Mueller report, and then the Mueller testimony all were dud, clud, thud.
What the president has done as president, he and his DHS and the vice president and others have worked on election security. I had a briefing on it very recently through our National Security Council here at the White House.
I don't want anyone to interfere in our elections, any foreign government, any foreign actor. And I don't want the domestic media to do it either through some of their phony polls and through them insisting that Donald Trump can't win. They said that last time they were wrong, they're saying at this time. They shouldn't be putting their thumb on the scales, let democracy flourish, let voters make up their own mind.
Greta Van Susteren:
There's no secret that President Trump is pretty rough on people and has nicknames and everything. Do you think people are reluctant to say that they would vote for Trump but will vote for Trump?
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump:
Yes. It's called the hidden undercover Trump voter, but it's not because of the president's nicknames for political opponents who are first terrible to him, it's because people get shouted down and worse in their everyday circle of life if they dare say that they support President Trump's agenda or Vice President Pence, or they're going to vote for their re-election.
I said in 2016, there wasn’t a single hidden Hillary voter in the whole country. They were all out and about. That was true. There are plenty of hidden Trump voters, but it’s not because they’re embarrassed to say so or they think that they’re going to get a nickname from the president, Greta, it’s because they’re a shouted down, and ridiculed, and belittled and argued with constantly. Every night feels like Thanksgiving with the in-laws and the extended family for these folks. So why take the chance of even arguing with people in your places of work, places of worship, places of learning. That’s why your vote is private. Your mode is private. You go into the ballot box or you seal the envelope.
