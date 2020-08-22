Kellyanne Conway says RNC “is our opportunity to talk about the policy contrast and the record contrast.”

I said in 2016, there wasn’t a single hidden Hillary voter in the whole country. They were all out and about. That was true. There are plenty of hidden Trump voters, but it’s not because they’re embarrassed to say so or they think that they’re going to get a nickname from the president, Greta, it’s because they’re a shouted down, and ridiculed, and belittled and argued with constantly. Every night feels like Thanksgiving with the in-laws and the extended family for these folks. So why take the chance of even arguing with people in your places of work, places of worship, places of learning. That’s why your vote is private. Your mode is private. You go into the ballot box or you seal the envelope.