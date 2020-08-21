UNC-Chapel Hill canceling classes Aug. 24, 25 for transition to remote learning

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is canceling undergraduate classes on Aug. 24 and 25 so students can have an easier transition to remote learning.
UNC-Chapel Hill will be moving to fully remote instruction for undergraduate classes after a major increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. The remote learning will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The decision came after several COVID-19 clusters were reported associated with the university in the span of a week.
Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz says the university is pausing all undergraduate instruction on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25 to give students time to move their belongings, catch their breath and make this transition in as equitable a way as possible.
Undergraduate classes will resume on Wednesday, August 26.
Undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in courses taught in one of Carolina’s professional schools should contact their faculty for further guidance.
Additionally, UNC-Chapel Hill is extending the deadline from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31 for undergraduate students to drop classes without receiving a “W” mark and have their tuition pro-rated accordingly.
This extension will provide more time for students – particularly new students – to understand remote learning expectations and talk with their academic advisors about their course loads if needed.
For faculty, the academic hours for the canceled class meetings on Aug. 24 and 25 should be made up later in the semester.
However, faculty will have discretion in how to accomplish this by adding class meetings, extending class time for scheduled classes, providing outside-of-class assignments, or other ways to ensure that students have the opportunity to achieve the learning outcomes of the course.
