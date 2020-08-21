Nearly 70 ill after Target, Aldi peaches recalled due to salmonella outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating their second widespread salmonella outbreak this summer.
Onions from Thomson International Inc. were recalled earlier this month, and now many Target and Aldi peaches bought between June 1, 2020 and the present are being recalled for the same reason.
The FDA and CDC recommend throwing away any Wawona-brand bagged peaches.
The food safety alert said 68 people from across the United States are ill.
The affected states are Ohio, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The CDC recommends washing all surfaces that could have been in contact with an infected peach.
The alert said symptoms of salmonella can arise between six hours and six days after contact.
People often develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps when they are experiencing salmonella.
Target and Aldi both voluntarily recalled their peaches, according to the food safety alert.
