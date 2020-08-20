Wellness and vaccine visits decrease during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pediatricians have seen a decrease in wellness visits, ahead of the school year due to the pandemic.
This has caused an increase in appointments for wellness checks and vaccines days before school starts.
This causes issues because if students are not up to date on vaccines, they have to miss classes.
Pediatricians like Dr. Adam Hurst recommend that children get a flu vaccine this year as well, given that some of the symptoms are similar to the coronavirus.
“With the pandemic and having respiratory illnesses being not only a COVID-19 symptom, also just an influenza symptom. Getting your flu vaccination as early as possible to really try to prevent getting the flu and then absolutely staying on top of your routine vaccinations,” said Dr. Hurst.
Hurst said making sure your child is properly vaccinated also keeps those who cannot get vaccinations safe as well.
If you have not been able to take your child to get vaccinated for school and your pediatrician is not available, you should call your local health department.
Health departments have access to all necessary vaccines and shot records, and they will assist you in setting up an appointment right before your child’s first day of school.
