Planned power outage leaves over 400 Fondren customers in the dark

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 400 customers were in the dark Wednesday night due to a planned power outage in the Fondren area.
Mara Hartman with Entergy said that work is ongoing for a service reliability project in the area.
In a statement she said that the company has been in communication with affected customers and a voice recording was sent in advance.
She said the outage is necessary to help move this important project forward.
“Work had to be done on de-energized lines, so we had to cut power. This affected approximately 433 customers and while outages are never convenient, it was scheduled during a time that would have the least amount of impact on the majority of affected customers. The outage began around 8PM and we expect it to end around 10:30 tonight,” said Hartman.
