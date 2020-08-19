Mid-South school districts facing new cases of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts holding classes in-person are now facing a new test -- how to respond when students test positive for COVID-19.
“I have two kids in school. It’s a welcome relief from the last six months. Of course, it’s stressful on a lot of parents, just the unknown fear,” said Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman.
Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman has a child in elementary school and one in high school.
Classes started this week in Arlington with students attending in-person and virtual on alternate days. Tuesday night, parents were alerted that one student at Arlington High School tested positive for COVID-19.
But the mayor says things appear to be going smoothly. There is one sticking point that will just have to be accepted by parents and students -- mandatory masks at school.
“A lot got a little more stressed out when the mandatory masks went into effect. Some didn’t want their kids going to school with masks on,” said Wissman.
Just ask Robert McCulley, whose children are in the third and fifth grades.
“They hate it. They hate it with a passion,” said Robert McCully, parent.
He believes back to school will be short lived.
“I believe schools are going to go virtual. Somebody is going to get COVID and it’s going to keep spreading,” said McCulley.
The Shelby County Health Department is hoping to prevent that.
“We have been in partnership with the schools. We’ll continue to be in close partnership with the schools,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department. “And it’s really going to take the schools, as well as the health department, and families to be able to identify contacts quickly and get them quarantined.”
Other school districts like Corinth, which was one of the first districts to open in early August, has seen several cases of COVID-19. Approximately 130 students were in quarantine, doing virtual learning after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19 at school.
Other schools like Harding Academy are seeing COVID-19 cases pop up in athletic teams. Harding suspended all athletics because of that and moved students in grades 9 through 12 to virtual learning.
And over at Marion High where classes will begin Monday, several student athletes tested positive, as well as several faculty members. They, along with any contacts, are in quarantine.
Of course, the one thing schools are hoping to avoid is starting classes and then having to shut down again.
