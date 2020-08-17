Marshall Medical Center officials see decrease in COVID-19 cases, discuss schools reopening

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -DeKalb and Jackson counties are considered high risk areas for the spread of the virus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the past two weeks, healthcare workers at Marshall Medical Centers have seen a 50 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases.
Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said right now they have 13 patients at both facilities. Eight patients are in the ICU and three of them are on the ventilator.
“I think the mask ordinance did help. I don’t know if there is anything else that could have helped because when we implemented that then our numbers started to go down in the county, as well as the hospital,” said Woodruff.
With students heading back to school this week in Marshall County, Woodruff said she has some concerns that cases could increase.
As a safety measure, hospital staff met with superintendents and school nurses to help prepare them to keep kids safe.
“We kind of gave them an overview of what to expect, what symptoms to look for, how children are different than adults, the symptoms are a little different and told them our stories of how we started things. We told them to be very flexible and not be discouraged about it and talked about social distancing and mask wearing,” said Woodruff.
Most importantly, Woodruff said she is hoping that that spike in cases won’t result in higher admissions to the hospitals.
“The younger population does better with COVID-19 than the older population, so I’m hoping that’s going to be the case. People can stay home if they’re not feeling well, they’ll washed their hands and wear their masks,” said Woodruff.
Since March, 3,711 patients have been tested for COVID-19 at Marshall Medical Centers.
