Arizona tourism sees positive signs after losing billions during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona tourism has lost billions of dollars each month due to COVID-19. The Arizona Office of Tourism and Visit Tucson said they're seeing some positive signs for the industry's recovery.
"2019 was one of the best years for tourism ever so that's what's really dismaying is things were going very well, our business was expanding and there was more opportunities for people," said Dan Gibson, senior director of communications for Visit Tucson. "That has definitely bottomed out."
About 25,000 jobs in Tucson are supported by the tourism industry. The Arizona Office of Tourism said nearly half of people working in the industry are laid off or furloughed. Bars, theaters and water parks are still closed until the state's benchmarks are met.
"Understandable, it's a global pandemic," said Becky Blaine, the deputy director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. "Everyone has to do their part to make sure we can reopen safely."
Some people are becoming comfortable with the idea of traveling again.
"You're starting to see a little bit more optimism creep into the market each week," Gibson said.
Blaine said many people are traveling by taking road trips.
"A lot of people want to control their environment and how they travel and they feel safer in their own vehicle."
Travelers are starting to fly more. Airport passenger traffic was down 70 percent in June compared to being down 93 percent back in April, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism. The Arizona tourism industry is losing about $2.5 billion per month
Whether someone is considering hopping on a plane, taking a road trip or visiting a local attraction, boosting their trust in the tourism industry is key in its road to recovery.
"A lot of businesses are publishing their safety protocols which only enhances consumer confidence and is really really important at this time we can't stress that enough," Blaine said.
