Two Charlotte councilmembers to face ethics investigation over NC GOP complaints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte city councilmembers will face an independent ethics investigation after complaints filed against them by the North Carolina Republican Party.
In a memo sent to city council by the city attorney Patrick Baker, Baker said that complaints filed against Dimple Ajmera and James “Smuggie” Mitchell met the standard for an independent investigation.
However two complaints filed against council member Tariq Bokhari did not.
The NCGOP alleged that Ajmera was taking campaign donations from developers around the time of zoning votes.
The NCGOP filed their complaint against Mitchell based on those stories.
