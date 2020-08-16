Rep. Clyburn and Rep. Jackson Lee discuss the Democratic National Convention

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Van Susteren interviewed House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex), and KCRG Cedar Rapids, Iowa anchor Beth Malicki.
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip, calls President Trump’s decision to accept the GOP nomination at the White House “totally wrong”
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex) says Democrats are prepared to negotiate “at a drop of a hat” on the stimulus, and that “we’re going to have to investigate what is happening to the post office system” before the election.
And while all eyes are on the political conventions, Biden’s VP pick, and COVID-19, Iowa gets decimated by a derecho. “The humanitarian situation here is very serious,” says KCRG Cedar Rapids anchor Beth Malicki.
