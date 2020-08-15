Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex) says Democrats are prepared to negotiate “at a drop of a hat” on the stimulus

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee says Democrats are eager to negotiate the next stimulus package. This week Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate for a month long break, leaving the next stimulus package in limbo.
Jackson Lee discussed this and many other topics with Greta Van Susteren
The full transcript can be read below:
Jackson Lee: I don't know if I can contain it to be realistic and to be accurate. It is bubbling across America. It is a great team Biden/Harris. It's viewed as complementary. It's viewed as strong. It's viewed as a team with values and they come with their own individual values.
Van Susteren: All right. So what happened? I've talked to a lot of Democrats who echo what you say, but last December, when Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the race. She couldn't get any numbers in the polls. She couldn't raise any money. She was dead in the water and your party didn't embrace her then. What's different about now compared to then?
Jackson Lee: That's an interesting question. And I would just go back to the age-old phenomenon: women. And in this instance, she was a black woman seeking to be president of the United States of America and the disease of hesitancy, fear, apprehension, and the inability to take a chance and to step out of the circle, I think played a lot of good well-meaning voters. And I don't mean to in any way, say anything disparaging about our voters. They were the products of the culture of America.
Van Susteren: In New York state, they had a lot of mail-in voting in their primary in June. It took them six weeks to count the ballots before we got the results. Now we have the situation where the postal service is telling us that it's a very big, big lift in order to mail-in voting. We've got this election coming up. How do we make sure that everyone who's eligible gets that vote, and gets to have his or her vote counted? And why haven't we figured this out before?
Jackson Lee: The house of representatives voted more than two months ago to give the postal service, which many people believe is still completely under the federal government is not as [inaudible 00:10:31] private entity a loan of $25 billion for them to put in place the added employment staff that they need, their own cyber system so that they can make sure that they're tracking all of the mail that comes in, giving them overtime dollars so that people can be ready.
I don't know why postal boxes are being picked up in Portland, Oregon. Everybody is sending me texts and sending me pictures. And we're going to have to investigate what is happening to the post office system. And we got to get it done, you're right, before the November 2020 election.
Van Susteren: The coronavirus relief bill, so important to so many Americans, it has many, many components to it. House has gone home. Senate has gone home. Republicans have gone home. Democrats have gone home. It's a ghost town in DC and yet the American people were hoping for some bill. What do the Republicans and the Democrats collectively, what do you tell the American people? You all went home and there's still no relief for them.
Jackson Lee: Well, I'm just a few miles away from the airport. So what I will tell them, I'm ready to go today to be able to move forward on a vote and get this bill to the president of the United States.
The Democrats are prepared to negotiate at a drop of a hat and to even reduce funding by cutting the time of the extent of the funding bill. So instead of going into 2021, we'll look at finishing it at least temporarily for December 31st, 2020, just so we get the $600, we get the money to the cities and counties, get the testing money and get us on our feet and stop the eviction. We're ready to go. But I don't know what's happening with the White House and the United States Senate.
Van Susteren: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she was ready to serve in the Biden administration if Vice President Biden is elected president and if he asks her. What job could you see her in?
Jackson Lee: Well, I'm glad Hillary has never failed to be a Patriot and to be able to serve.
I’ve never seen Senator and Secretary Clinton ever stop working or ever refuse to accept a call for service. And I’m sure she’ll be more than willing to serve and she’ll have a great smile on our face as well.
Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.