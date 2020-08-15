Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex) says Democrats are prepared to negotiate “at a drop of a hat” on the stimulus

Van Susteren: In New York state, they had a lot of mail-in voting in their primary in June. It took them six weeks to count the ballots before we got the results. Now we have the situation where the postal service is telling us that it's a very big, big lift in order to mail-in voting. We've got this election coming up. How do we make sure that everyone who's eligible gets that vote, and gets to have his or her vote counted? And why haven't we figured this out before?