Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip calls President Trump’s decision to accept the GOP nomination at the White House “totally wrong”

Rep. James Clyburn disagrees with President Trump’s choice to accept the Republican nomination for president on White House property. While the Hatch Act forbids federal employees to “use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election”, it specifically exempts the president and vice-president.
Clyburn discussed this and many other topics with Greta Van Susteren for tomorrow’s episode of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”.
The full transcript can be read below:
Van Susteren: Congressman, what is the democratic convention going to look like? We're not all going to be in an arena where the media in one section covering it with a bunch of people with balloons and confetti. What is this going to be?
Clyburn: I think it's going to be an effective convention. I will be on on Monday night, I'm told. And I've noticed all the other speakers for Monday night will be in various places. I'll be coming from Charleston, South Carolina.
Van Susteren: But as a speaker, isn't it sort of fun to feed off the enthusiasm of the audience, of the group? You've just got a laptop.
Clyburn: That's true. I'm doing mine a little differently though. I'm going to be on the rooftop of a building down in Charleston. I'll have some of my family there and some other staff members and two or three friends.
I think that what you have to do is make lemonade when you've got lemons.
Van Susteren: Is there sort of a soundbite, what the theme is of what you're going to say?
Clyburn: I'm going to talk about unity. My whole thing is about unity. I do believe strongly in the motto of this country, E pluribus unum, out of many, one. That's what I'm going to be talking about. And one of the reason I'm going to be talking from Charleston is because I will be directly across the street from Emanuel AME Church, and across the street in one other direction to the John C. Calhoun statue that just came down. And I'm going to talk about what the Emmanuel gave to that discourse and how the city of Charleston reacted by taking John C. Calhoun statue down.
So I'm going to be talking about unity, where we are today, where we've come from and a little bit about where we need to go.
Van Susteren: Have you spoken to Senator Harris since she was tapped by Vice President Biden to be his running mate?
Clyburn: No, I have not. I got a call from her or it might've been a text, but I have not talked to her.
Van Susteren: Do you have any advice for her?
Clyburn: Keep doing what you're doing. I said at the outset when I was asked, what kind of running mate does he need? And I said this, and I believe in very strongly, "Joe Biden is a very compassionate person. To compliment him, he needs a very passionate person." She got that in this nominee. She's very passionate. She articulates well. She's a good debater. I think that both the president and the vice president are in for one heck of a ride.
Van Susteren: How do you get over a grudge though? The two of them had sort of a showdown in a debate, Vice President Biden and Senator Harris. And she was very aggressive with him. And people sort of characterized this as a takedown.
How do politicians sort of look the other way and not carry grudges?
Clyburn: The same way we saw Gore come on the ticket with Clinton, they ran against each other, ended up on the same ticket, and both of them from the South. We saw Bush, the first Bush and Reagan run against each other. And Bush 41 ended up on the ticket. It happens all the time. And the same thing happened last time out. Barack Obama and Joe Biden ran against each other. And if you recall, Joe Biden said something in the campaign that went viral. He referred to Barack Obama in a way that a lot of people thought was condescending. Barrack got over it and invited him to the ticket. Joe Biden is doing the same thing in this instance.
Van Susteren: If the US postal service got the money today that's been asked for in the Coronavirus bill, do you think it could prepare and get ready so that people could do mail-in vote by election day and that we could have those votes counted properly by the time the electoral college meets in December. And I say as a reference point is that we just saw what happened in New York, where it took six weeks to count votes.
Clyburn: Well, I don't know if we can or not, but I'm asking my party, I'm asking the people in this country, state by state, who believe in the constitution of the United States, who are willing to work to protect that constitution, to declare three things. Number one, let's dedicate this year, this election year to John R. Lewis. Number two, let's declare October election month in preparation for November 3rd election day. And number three, let's have voting early, in place for people irrespective of whether or not the post office is equipped to get it done.
Clyburn: If state by state people will go out and do their part of protecting this constitution by putting up polling places for people to vote early and in a diverse way or socially, a distancing way, we can have this election running up to election day and not have to worry about whether or not the machines are in the post office that are doing [inaudible 00:15:51], because this guy is doing everything he can to subvert this constitution.
Van Susteren: Setting aside the COVID and the complications we're going to get for voting, we have had problems in this country for a long time with voting. And even hanging chads of 2000, it was a nightmare down in Florida. Do you look to the States though, this is a state issue on handling the election. What's the role of the federal government in this?
Clyburn: Well, that has been tradition. We always say the elections are up to the states. [inaudible 00:16:34] says education is up to the States. That's not always true. The fact of the matter is, it was the Supreme court to decide that the States didn't have sole authority over education, and they could not keep these schools segregated any longer. And I really think it's time for the federal government to take a hard look at our electoral process in this country and make some changes that are necessary to preserve the integrity of the ballot.
Clyburn: It may be too late to do anything about it now, but I think after this election is over, we’re going to have to take a look at our electoral process to make sure that we don’t want to have this problem again.
