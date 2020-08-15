Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), House Majority Whip calls President Trump’s decision to accept the GOP nomination at the White House “totally wrong”

Clyburn: The same way we saw Gore come on the ticket with Clinton, they ran against each other, ended up on the same ticket, and both of them from the South. We saw Bush, the first Bush and Reagan run against each other. And Bush 41 ended up on the ticket. It happens all the time. And the same thing happened last time out. Barack Obama and Joe Biden ran against each other. And if you recall, Joe Biden said something in the campaign that went viral. He referred to Barack Obama in a way that a lot of people thought was condescending. Barrack got over it and invited him to the ticket. Joe Biden is doing the same thing in this instance.