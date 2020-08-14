Warrick Co. Schools confirm 29 students will be quarantined following positive COVID-19 cases

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation confirms that 29 students will undergo quarantining procedures after two COVID-19 cases were reported among the student body on Thursday.
Superintendent Brad Schneider says these 29 students were identified as close contacts and will be quarantined for two weeks.
This news comes after school officials reported that two students had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to letters sent out to parents on Thursday evening, one of the students who tested positive attends Castle High School, while the other goes to Castle Middle School.
School officials says they are now working with the local health department to identify and contact every person who was in close contact with the infected students.
The superintendent tells 14 News the two students did not contract the virus while at school.
The school system was notified by the children’s parents as soon as they realized they had been in close contact with the virus. Due to the quick response, Schneider believes they kept the number of students who were possibly exposed low.
School officials told 14 News that all 29 students are now live streaming their classes for the next 14 days. In order to keep the number of students exposed to this virus low, Schneider says it’s going to take everyone putting in a lot more energy.
“This truly is going to be a team effort, and if we’re going to be successful at keeping our schools open, everyone is going to have to do their part and be diligent every single day, and i know people are working really really hard to make that happen,” Schneider said.
School officials want to remind students to keep wearing their masks and practicing social distancing. They also want to remind parents to pre-screen their children before taking them to school.
