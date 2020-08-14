KY officials release details on voting procedures for general election

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced a bipartisan agreement that provide details on how Kentuckians will be able to vote during the upcoming general election in November.
The following information outlines the state’s plans on voting procedures:
Absentee Ballot By Mall
- Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail.
- An online portal will launch within the week to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot by mail. Ballots can be requested through the portal through October 9, and through traditional means after.
- Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3, and received by November 6.
- Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.
Early Voting
- Beginning October 13, three weeks before the election, every work day between October 13 and Election Day, and every Saturday for at least four hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe in-person voting.
- Early voting is not absentee voting - anyone can vote early for any reason.
Election Day Voting
- County election officials will decide election sites on Election Day. The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will approve each plan.
- Every county will have at least one voting super-center, where everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of his or her precinct.
Voter Identification
- Kentuckians who were unable to get a driver’s licenses or photo ID due to the pandemic because their clerk’s office was closed, or because they were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document explaining this concern and cast their ballot.
Kentucky’s general election is slated to be held on Tuesday, November 3.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 679 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, including a 75-year-old woman from Hopkins County.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 38,298 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.68% statewide.
The Governor says 77 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
As of Friday, 804 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full Friday press conference in the video below:
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing another person has died due to COVID-19. This brings their total to 35.
The county is also reporting one new case, bringing the total to 423 confirmed cases with 353 recoveries.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 32 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 14 are in Daviess County, 10 are in Henderson County, three are in Union County, two are in McLean County, another two are in Ohio County, and one case is in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had 1,812 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,539 have recovered.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 813 cases, 8 deaths, 693 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 633 cases, 11 deaths, 595 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 423 cases, 35 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 372 cases, 9 death, 331 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 367 cases, 4 deaths, 295 recovered
- Webster Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 80 recovered
- McLean Co. - 49 cases, 1 death, 41 recovered
- Union Co. - 70 cases, 56 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 48 cases, 43 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
