City of Evansville hosting ‘Re-Open House’ for citizens struggling to pay rent, utilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s eviction and utility shutoff moratorium officially comes to an end on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lot of job loss, making it hard to pay the bills that keep the water running and the lights on.
Once the moratorium expires, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says it will not be sending out shut off notices until Wednesday. More than $1.5 million in past due bills are owed to the city.
“The one thing and the most proactive thing they can do is call up our customer service department and set up a payment arrangement,” EWSU Interim Executive Director Mike Labitzke said. “So if a payment arrangement is set up prior to their physical shutoff, we can work with our account holders.”
Vectren says 5,300 customers are 60 days or more past due on their payments. However, that doesn’t mean they are at risk of being shut off. They also offer alternative payment options.
“We are in a time of extreme struggle,” Labitzke said. “We have partnered with several different agencies to help and find help where we can.”
In an effort to aid local citizens, the city of Evansville is holding the Rent and Utility Assistance “Re-Open House” on Saturday morning.
During the event, those impacted by the end of the moratorium can learn more about what the city has to offer in terms of resources during such a challenging time.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Vectren and Aurora will be on hand to discuss payment and rental assistance. Feed Evansville will also be at the event to distribute food boxes for those in need.
The “Re-Open House” is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. until noon at the CK Newsome Center. The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.