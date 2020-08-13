At least 70 more OCCC inmates, 7 adult corrections officers test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 appears to be spreading uncontrollably at Oahu Community Correctional Center, where 70 additional inmates and seven more adult corrections officers have tested positive, the state Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.
The agency said the latest cases bring the total number of infected OCCC inmates to 86, but the Health Department put the number at 92.
Meanwhile, the agency said 24 OCCC staff have tested positive.
A figure that was especially concerning: Of 110 inmates tested Tuesday, 70 tested positive.
Officials said Public Safety is working with the state to continue mass testing efforts. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days.
DPS says the Department of Health is coordinating testing efforts alongside the National Guard.
Deep cleaning and contact tracing efforts are said to be underway.
The rise in cases is causing concerns with prison reform advocates and those involved in the system. They say that jails and prisons are “like petri dishes,” where the virus can spread quickly throughout the prison population.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.