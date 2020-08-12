Alabama sees over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama reached a grim milestone Wednesday - more than 100,000 people have confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been about 1,800.
Alabama Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is not happy to see this number but at the same time there is some positive news as the rate of confirmed cases eases off. Still, Dr. Harris warns Alabamians not to let down their guard, as this fight is a long way from being over.
Dr. Harris does believe that a decrease in the positivity rate could mean the July Fourth surge may be improving. He says the mandate to wear face coverings is a major reason why.
“I think a lot of people are respecting that. I’ve seen that with my own eyes when I’m out in public. I think a lot of Alabamians are respecting the governor’s order,” Harris said.
Harris says he is concerned about the possibility of another surge as students return to Alabama schools and college campuses.
“The more people you have out and about the more likely you are to have disease transmissions. We are going to have kids going back to school, back to campuses,” Harris said.
UAB infectious disease physician Dr. Michael Saag wishes Alabama had mandated face coverings earlier but says the degree of spread is now up to the people. “If all of us focus on the things we need to do; wear a mask, keep social distance and avoid crowds, we can bring this under control,” said Dr. Saag.
