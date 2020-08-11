Health department says COVID-19 infections decreasing but more expected with in-person learning resuming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public health officials said Tuesday there is a confirmed, downward trend of COVID-19 infections in the county. But they know as schools have started and are starting back in-person in the county, there will likely be an uptick in cases.
“We are stable and have been stable for some weeks now and are running 250 to 300 cases per day, which was a significant decrease under the 500, 600, 700 that we have seen in July,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director.
Haushalter said Tuesday targeted interventions in the county like mandatory mask wearing and bar closures are working. She also said lab turnaround time for tests is back down to one to three days, and there are enough tests for the public.
“Our capacity is back up again. We have 8,000 available slots per week. We are also assuring that people have adequate access if they call for an appointment,” she said.
As some schools start in-person learning the health department said community-based testing sites will begin displaying online if they test school-aged children so that parents will know.
Haushalter said a pilot asymptomatic pool testing program is underway with the city of Memphis and staff of Shelby County Schools and some private schools to see if it can be used on students.
“We are looking at the workflow and whether that works or not,” she said, “What the positivity rate is or is not before expanding.”
She expects educators to be added to the list of individuals who get testing priority.
“As our capacity is increasing then we can broaden our list of prioritized populations to include teachers and other front-line employees,” she said.
CBU president Jack Shannon said Tuesday that the university will begin classes Monday Aug. 17 with 80 percent of courses in a hybrid model or fully online.
Shannon said in classes that are not online social distancing will be followed.
“We are taking every precaution possible to us, the health protocols provided by Shelby County and other public health experts, and we are mandating social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing throughout the campus,” he said.
CBU will house students on campus this term, as will The University of Memphis. The University of Memphis plans to start the fall semester largely virtual.
