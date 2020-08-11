Cutler community cleans up after severe storm damage Monday night

CUTLER, Ill. (KFVS) - Monday night’s storms packed a big punch in one small community in Southern Illinois.
One man, Roger Koker, and his family stood outside of their home cleaning up and putting together the pieces. In his hand, was an extension cord for his home. Among many residents, he also lost power.
“Power is on in the garage, power is not on in the house.” The outages were just one of the many effects of the storm. “This is the worst it’s been in a while,” he said.
Throughout the town, there was widespread damage - downed trees, power lines, and even damage to homes.
Ameren Illinios reported hundreds almost thousands of outages across southern Illinois.
Cutler Mayor Joe Loucks drove around town in a golf car assessing damage.
Fire Chief David McDonald, also assessing damage, described the severe storm, “It’s like a warzone almost,” he said.
“Yeah just hit all at once,” Loucks said. ”A lot of families are cleaning up the debris. We are still waiting for Ameren to come into town and start putting power lines back up and get us back to going.”
While many people in the community came together to help each other out, 20-year-old Kalvin Brock said his tree-trimming business was busy.
“Extremely busy. We’ve been all over every single small town around us that got hit by the storm. We are going to be out working all night and all week, just keep pushing,” Brock said.
Meanwhile, Koker and his grandson finished working on their garage. He said despite the damage, he’s still grateful.
“I’m thankful nobody was injured. we can replace stuff, it hurts but we can replace stuff,” Koker said.
According to Ameren’s website just now, there’s still over 900 customers with no service within southern Illinois. Ameren said they have hundreds of crews out working to restore power.
