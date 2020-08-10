Rural areas struggle when it comes to fast internet as schools head back online

But, in the eastern part of Cochise County near New Mexico, Bowie Unified school district has found an in-person, online solution. They said many of their kids do not have access to internet or support at home, and 20 percent of the students have special needs. Monday was their first day back. Students socially distanced with required masks are learning online—just at the school. Every middle and high school student has a computer to use, while the younger kids rotate in the computer lab.