Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health discusses the state's efforts concerning the coronavirus during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Angell announced she was departing from her role as director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health in a letter to staff that was released Sunday, August 9, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)