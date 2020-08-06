2nd Mississippi school district reports COVID-19 cases in students and staff

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A north Mississippi school district is reporting positive COVID-19 tests in its second day of the new year.
Alcorn School District in Corinth, Mississippi posted the news on its Facebook Thursday, writing that two students at Biggersville High School have tested positive.
Students began the new year Wednesday and Thursday with a staggered schedule, attending in-person classes in groups.
The district said neither student who tested positive has attended school this year, but close contacts were notified.
Three non-instructional employees have also tested positive for the virus.
It’s the second school district in Alcorn County to report positive COVID-19 tests.
Corinth School Distrust started the new year July 27. So far, seven students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus and more than 100 students are quarantined. All three schools -- elementary, middle and high school -- are affected.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.