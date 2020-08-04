Virginia joins six-state agreement for rapid COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will join five other states in an agreement to expand rapid COVID-19 testing, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.
Six states will enter formal discussions to purchase 500,000 rapid tests per state. The tests, made by U.S. manufacturers Becton Dickinson and Quidel, have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug administration and deliver results in 15-20 minutes.
“The states are leading America’s national response to COVID-19,” Northam said. “We are bringing together this bipartisan, multi-state coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible.”
Virginia joins Maryland, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio in the interstate compact. Additional states and localities may join the the agreement in coming weeks, Northam said.
The Rockefeller Foundation will assist in facilitating financing mechanisms to support the purchasing agreement -- which Northam says will provide a platform to purchase tests and supplies “in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.”
“Rapid access to testing is crucial in our collective fight against COVID-19, which is why I am grateful to join these other governors in a collaborative effort to purchase testing supplies and help identify outbreaks more quickly, while improving the turnaround time for test results,” said Lousiana Gov. Bel Edwards. “COVID does not know any borders and by working together we strengthen our response, improve testing access and ultimately help our communities become safer and healthier.”
