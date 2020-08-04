Highland Medical Centers provide training to schools to prevent COVID-19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - To ensure that Jackson County Schools staff and students are safe, health officials at Highlands Medical Center provided training on safety measures.
Last week, hospital employees held a meeting with the Scottsboro City Schools staff to provide them with information to help prevent COVID-19.
They discussed cleaning procedures, how to use products and how the virus can live on surfaces for five days.
Employees also talked about properly disposing of masks.
“It really depends on the type of mask your wearing if you’re wearing a disposable mask and it gets soiled, you’re pretty good for one day, after that it needs to go in the trash. If you are wearing a fabric mask unless it gets soiled your good for one day and it needs to be washed. If it gets soiled you need to change it immediately,” said Wendi Raeuchle, director of Marketing at Highlands Medical Centers.
Raeuchle said all schools are equipped with enough cleaning supplies and masks.
