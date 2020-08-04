FBI exploring all credible leads in Breonna Taylor investigation

In his 20 years of advocating for victims of gun violence, 2X said he’s never seen a serious federal investigation into officer-involved shootings. 2X said he left Tuesday’s meeting with confidence that the case is in the right hands. He said the investigative team includes civil rights attorneys Robert Brown and Brian Jones. They were lead investigators in two high-profile cases in South Carolina in 2015 -- the deadly police shooting of Walter Scott and the church shooting by Dylan Roof that left nine worshipers dead.