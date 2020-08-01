Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries discuss the partisan impasse on CARES

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Greta interviewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and this morning, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY 8th district) discussed the latest virus relief package negotiations sayi “We need a transformational intervention” and Senate republicans “..don’t even have the votes amongst themselves to try to find common ground.” His plan for opening schools would provide a “comprehensive infrastructure of testing, tracing, treatment, social distancing protocols that are uniformly adopted throughout the country.” The full transcript is below.
In his interview, Senator McConnell discussed the current stalemate in the CARES Act negotiations, the success of mail-in voting in Kentucky and he would not be for moving U.S. Troops moving out of Germany and full support of NATO.
Bloomberg Washington TV anchor and radio host Kevin Cirilli is the featured guest for Full Court Press Overtime.
