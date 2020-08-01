Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries discuss the partisan impasse on CARES

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Greta interviewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and this morning, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY 8th district) discussed the latest virus relief package negotiations sayi “We need a transformational intervention” and Senate republicans “..don’t even have the votes amongst themselves to try to find common ground.” His plan for opening schools would provide a “comprehensive infrastructure of testing, tracing, treatment, social distancing protocols that are uniformly adopted throughout the country.” The full transcript is below.