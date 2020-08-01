Greta Van Susteren interviews Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on negotiations for next stimulus package, mail-in voting and the November election

Mitch McConnell: Well, I think we need to see what the conditions are in November. In Kentucky, we had to first delay the primary and then we had more mail in voting than we normally have. It worked out just fine in our particular situation. Mainly I think each state ought to decide, and they are responsible for voting under the Constitution, every state makes their own decision as to the best way to vote this November, not to be a federal mandate that everybody has to vote one way or another. Custom crafted election systems in each of the 50 States is consistent with the constitution. I think in Kentucky, we'll figure out how we ought to vote on November 3rd based upon the conditions a little bit later this year.