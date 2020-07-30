Greta Van Susteren interviews Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today on negotiations for next stimulus package, mail-in voting and the November election

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Greta interviewed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this afternoon. In his interview he discusses the current stalemate in the CARES Act negotiations and concerns of his GOP colleagues; he calls out the $150 billion already sent to state and local governments; the success of mail-in voting in Kentucky; his support of NATO and against moving U.S. Troops out of Germany.