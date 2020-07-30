Big Brothers & Big Sisters continue to build relationships during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Big Brothers & Big Sisters (BBBS) organization, like many in Wichita Falls, has been affected by COVID-19.
They’ve had to cancel recruiting events and social events that would normally bring all 200 of their bigs and littles together.
Most “hang outs” have been virtual but now the organization has started using their office as a safe space for pairs to meet.
BBBS have three different programs to help children with mentoring and to make sure they have someone in their lives they can depend on.
With one of their programs dealing with school children, they plan to create an app to make sure pairs have a way to maintain their friendships.
To find out more information on being a part of the Big Brothers & Big Sisters program, head on over to their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.