More Ohioans hospitalized with COVID than ever, but data show bright spots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Ohio, on Tuesday reaching their highest point since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Data from the Ohio Hospital Association shows 1,122 COVID-positive patients were being treated in Ohio’s hospitals on Tuesday, of which 348 were in the ICU and 174 were on a ventilator, DOH says.
The previous high, according to DOH, came on a day in late April, when 1,103 COVID patients were reported to be in Ohio’s hospitals.
“Ohioans have worked hard to slow the spread of this disease,” interim DOH Director Lance D. Himes said. “However, these numbers are a stark reminder that this virus is very much still with us.”
Wednesday’s number is slightly down from Tuesday’s, with 1,100 current hospitalizations being reported by DOH.
Still, the trend of increasing hospitalizations during Ohio’s July COVID-19 surge is clear. Since the state reached a low of around 500 patients hospitalized on June 15, the number has climbed back to — and now briefly surpassed — its April peak.
Deaths are also up. Since reaching a low-point of 15 newly reported deaths per day on average in early July, the number now stands at 21, and 40 were reported Wednesday.
But the data isn’t bad across the board.
Hospitalizations, while up in general since June, appear to have plateaued over the last week, fluctuating around the 1,100 mark with a stable range of around 50.
Daily new cases are also up by a large margin from June, but a plateau also seems to have occurred over the last 21 days, during which new cases have stayed around the 1,400 mark with a stable range of around 200. (The high mark of 1,679 came July 17.)
DOH’s own data puts Ohio’s positivity rate at 6.1 percent, but Johns Hopkins University has it at 4.7 percent, making it one of just 19 states with a positivity rate below 5 percent. In both cases the positivity rate has experienced a marginal decline since the middle of last week.
Ohio’s reproduction rate of .92 is below the “hold even” threshold as well, according to open-source website rt.live, which draws data from the COVID tracking project. The rate suggests active cases are declining in the state.
