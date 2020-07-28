10 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on July 28.
As of 4 p.m. July 28, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 28,126 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 532 of which were newly reported Tuesday.
Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including a 2-month-old girl from Madison County and a 7-month-old boy from Graves County.
“Today’s update gives us hope that we may be seeing a new plateau or stabilization, although it is too early to come to that conclusion,” the Governor said. “It’s also the first time the positivity rate has gone down in four days. My hope is that the facial covering requirement is starting to kick in and help.”
Beshear also reported ten new deaths, raising the total to 719 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
