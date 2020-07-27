COVID cases rising is impacting Carbondale Businesses

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 cases are rising in Jackson County, many businesses are feeling the effects of that. Sunday night, the Jackson County Health Department put out a public health alert.
This alert comes after 38 positive test from mostly young adults.
According to the Jackson County Health Department 70 percent of cases reported in July have been individuals in their late teens to mid- twenties.
Many restaurants in the Carbondale area have closed their doors due to employees testing positive for the pandemic, or for pre-cautionary reasons.
Changos, in downtown Carbondale is still open. They have little indoor seating, but manger Jasmine Alexander tells me most of their business comes from delivery orders.
“were going to try and be as proactive as we can here and just keeping it very small and minimal.” says Alexander
Alexander, understand that some customers may not feel comfortable coming in.
“Were hoping that cases aren’t too bad where it shy’s people away.” says Alexander
Steven Mitchell is the economic development director for the city of Carbondale. He says the impact of restaurants closing in town can be felt city wide.
“Well obviously with the last shut down we have seen a dramatic decline in sales tax revenue so I think that would just extend that.” says Mitchell
“We anticipate between 20 and 40 percent revenue shortfall in tax receipts.” Mitchell added.
Mitchell knows Carbondale is an attractive city where people from around the region come to hangout.
“Carbondale has been a destination location for retail entertainment for decades, so peoples behavior outside the city of Carbondale, impacts the city of Carbondale as well.” says Mitchell
Mitchell tells me, if another shutdown happens in Carbondale, the city will just have to deal with it.
“We’ll adapt, well make the budget changes necessary to adapt.” says Mitchell
