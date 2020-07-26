Sen. Barasso and Sen. Coons talk COVID-19 relief delays and U.S. China consulate closings

Washington, D.C. – On “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, July 26, 2020 Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) expects a deal this week on the CARES Act 2, “We’re certainly not going to leave the Senate, the house until after this gets done” and calls China’s consulate in Houston, “a criminal network.” Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) calls out the Trump Administration on China “we are gradually sliding towards a new Cold War” and calls for using the Defense Product Act to solve supply chain issues. “The absence of federal leadership on this has been simply stunning.” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of Infectious Diseases for the University of Alabama at Birmingham discusses the latest treatments and on children’s safety with reopening schools “we see less clinical disease in little kids.”