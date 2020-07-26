Sen. Barasso and Sen. Coons talk COVID-19 relief delays and U.S. China consulate closings

Sen. Barasso and Sen. Coons talk COVID-19 relief delays and U.S. China consulate closings
Overtime: Sen. Barrasso discusses COVID-19 pooled testing
July 26, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 12:43 AM

Washington, D.C. – On “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, July 26, 2020 Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) expects a deal this week on the CARES Act 2, “We’re certainly not going to leave the Senate, the house until after this gets done” and calls China’s consulate in Houston, “a criminal network.” Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) calls out the Trump Administration on China “we are gradually sliding towards a new Cold War” and calls for using the Defense Product Act to solve supply chain issues. “The absence of federal leadership on this has been simply stunning.” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director of Infectious Diseases for the University of Alabama at Birmingham discusses the latest treatments and on children’s safety with reopening schools “we see less clinical disease in little kids.”

Click below for highlights:

Sen. Barasso: ‘We must hold China accountable,’ their spy network is basically a ‘criminal network’
Sen. Coons: Tens of millions of Americans could soon be in desperate financial straits
Dr. Marrazzo: Models predict Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations could nearly double in two weeks

Check here to see how to tune in.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.