Lorain City schools announce September 8th as their back to school date

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A new start for Lorain city students.
The Schools are starting back up on September 8th pushed back from the original August 18 start date.
The school has said remote learning is part of their plan to make sure students, teachers, and staff stay as safe as possible.
Regarding remote learning, Lorain City Schools say they have many staff members who are experts in this form of delivery and are eager to lead.
Ben Earn thinks this is a step in the right direction.
“You’ll have to be social distanced and wear masks, at-home learning I think is good,” he said.
Roni Linder says having kids home will also be stressful for working parents.
Something she thinks would be a necessary evil.
“I don’t know it’s hard because some people they need to go back to work & our kids need to be in school but this Corona is serious and we can’t put money over health and education,” Linder said.
That's why the district is also calling for "Blended learning" for students who may not be able to excel remotely.
Barbara Moore thinks in-person sessions may be asking for trouble.
“Than now they are going back you don’t know who is sick & so many people lately haven’t even been showing symptoms all the new people who are testing positive,” added Moore.
The district says it will share more information as soon as they can since they know many variables continue to change and many questions remain.
