Gov. Beshear: 836 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In Saturday’s update from the Governor’s office, Governor Andy Beshear said that once again, the state has announced the second-highest single day total of COVID-19 cases.
“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” Beshear said in a release. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”
Saturday’s numbers included 836 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases to 26,764.
Beshear’s update said 22 new cases were from children 5-years-old and younger.
“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” Beshear said. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York, which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April, now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”
Five additional deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth to 696.
“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” Beshear said. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”
There have been 582,521 tests administered in Kentucky so far, and at least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
