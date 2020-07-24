KY surpasses 25k total COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During a coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 611 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, including two women from Ohio County.
The two women who died from coronavirus-related symptoms in Ohio County were 88-years-old and 89-years-old.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 25,147 people across the commonwealth have tested positive for COVID-19. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.94%.
Out of the state’s reported cases, 7,046 people have fully recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday, 684 state residents have died from complications with COVID-19.
With positive cases continuing to rise in Kentucky and long-term care facilities being hit extremely hard, Gov. Beshear’s team announced their plan to combat the spread.
“What we are asking and guiding the nursing facilities to do is to have testing every two weeks for staff, and a more aggressive schedule if someone shows up positive,” Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said.
The state has partnered with labs directly, allowing them to contract through them.
“We do feel like it’s our responsibility since we are asking people to test that we should be able to provide the means to do that,” Friedlander said.
The Governor answered a lot of questions Thursday in regard to education, saying that colleges and universities have a hard task ahead of them when it comes to reopening. Beshear also said he might recommend public schools to push back their start dates.
“If we don’t see a stabilization at least by early next week, I’m likely to make a recommendation that if you (start school around) early August - that you push back a little bit and give us time to see if we can get it under control,” Gov. Beshear said.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 29 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 18 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, four are in Ohio County, and one is both Union and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say both reported deaths were residents of Ohio County. A total of 16 people have died in the district.
They’ve now had a total of 1,362 confirmed cases in the district with 1,083 recoveries.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This brings the countywide number to 600 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 555 people have fully recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing three new cases, bringing their county total to 356 cases. They’ve now had 279 recoveries.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 601 cases, 7 deaths, 494 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 600 cases, 9 deaths, 555 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 356 cases, 34 deaths, 279 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 320 cases, 3 death, 241 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 261 cases, 4 deaths, 204 recovered
- Webster Co. - 70 cases, 1 death, 57 recovered
- McLean Co. - 37 cases, 1 death, 31 recovered
- Union Co. - 40 cases, 29 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 33 cases, 29 recovered
