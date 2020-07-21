Cherokee Village Fire Department improves ISO rating; could mean lower insurance rates for homeowners

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cherokee Village Fire Department had been hard at work to lower a rating that potentially benefits homeowners.
After an inspection, the fire department lowered its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating to four.
To put that in perspective, less than 100 departments in the state have a lower score.
The rating is based on an inspection that looks at the operation of the fire department (50 percent), the water company and how much water is available (40 percent), and finally, the dispatch (10 percent).
The score is broken down from one to 10, with one being the best score. Generally, a lower score means a better relationship between loss prevention and fire protection.
Cherokee Village Fire Captain Kal Deinst says this is a huge morale boost for both the firemen and the community.
“This is one of the reasons it’s important to support your fire department,” Dienst said. “All the funding typically goes into these efforts to help drop your ISO score, which in turn puts money back in their people’s pockets.”
Dienst says this score was achieved through maximizing training programs, as well as purchasing new equipment to meet requirements, among other measures.
Another step that Dienst and his team took that he hopes will be reflected in the next inspection is color coding over 800 fire hydrants in the city to indicate the amount of water that can flow from the hydrant, in addition to adding GPS coordinates to each of those hydrants to assist the firemen.
The inspection takes place every five years. Dienst believes the department will continue to take steps to improve the score by the next inspection.
