Myrtle Beach police issues five citations to businesses not enforcing mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department checked dozens of businesses over the weekend to make sure that they’re complying with the city’s face mask ordinance.
The department said that its compliance team did 29 checks at businesses from Friday through Monday. Police said 24 businesses were in compliance but five were given citations. The department did not say which businesses received the citations.
People who are in violation could face a fine of up to $100. Businesses where staff are repeatedly cited for not wearing masks could be declared public nuisances and have their business license suspended.
But the city of Myrtle Beach has said the main goal is to educate the community about wearing masks and to not punish them.
WMBF News reached out to Horry County police to see if any citations were handed out of the weekend, but a spokesperson said that no “mask-related citations’ were given out.
When asked about compliance checks in North Myrtle Beach, a spokesperson just said, “compliance is very good.”
