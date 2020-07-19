VP Mike Pence and Rep. Donna Shalala on COVID-19 surges, plus a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, July 19, 2020 features interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, Chairman, White House Coronavirus Task Force and former HHS Secretary, Rep. Donna Shalala, who represents COVID-19 epicenter Miami, Florida.
The interview with Vice President Mike Pence discussed federal support of states by “surging testing resources,” promising the “resources to get the kids back” for reopening schools, vaccines, and called Dr. Fauci “a valued member of our team…he’ll continue to be a part of marshaling a national effort to bring a whole government approach, the whole of America approach, until the day comes when we put this coronavirus in the past.”
Rep. Donna Shalala, who was President Clinton’s Secretary of Health and Human Services discusses how Miami became the COVID-19 Epicenter and “The distribution system for flu vaccines is what we’ll use for COVID.” She calls for the Senate to negotiate a compromise on The Heroes Act because “the schools can’t open if they can’t pay their teachers” and calls civil rights hero John Lewis “the conscience of the country.”
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.