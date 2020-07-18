Which activities are riskiest right now? ADPH releases helpful guide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the weekend finally upon us, health leaders want you to keep COVID-19 top of mind. The Alabama Department of Public Health put out a guide showing you what activities are safest if you need to get out and about.
The low risk category includes camping, outdoor recreation and lodging.
“The reason for that is because you’re distanced from people. You’re already sort of isolated. You’re not very close to someone else,” Dr. Wes Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.
Moderate risks include shopping outdoors. The high category includes dining out, playgrounds, shopping indoors and swimming.
Airline travel, concerts, places of worship and personal services are considered very high risk right now.
ADPH and Willeford say you’re taking an extremely high risk if you go to a bar, nightclub, group singing or large gatherings.
“Singing is something that we have seen is something that is able to very easily spread COVID-19 because the way your vocal cords are moving. The way you’re breathing, you can spread COVID-19 a much farther distance than what we typically think about,” Willeford said.
With all this in mind, you may want to ask yourself…is the activity worth it before doing it? Just remember, more people in a smaller space equals higher risk.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.