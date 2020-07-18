Ga. leaders react to civil rights leader John Lewis’ death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Civil Rights leader and Congressman John Lewis has died.
He was 80-years-old. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
Several Georgia leaders reacted and were saddened to hear of Lewis’ death.
Senator Johnny Isaakson remembered the congressman in a Facebook post.
