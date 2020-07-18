IN coronavirus map shows 47 new cases in Vanderburgh County; State up 747 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Friday numbers.
The coronavirus map shows 747 new cases and eight new deaths, bringing the total to 54,813 positive cases and 2,610 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 47 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 16 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in both Posey and Gibson counties, three new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
The Perry County Health Department is reporting a 12th person has died of COVID-19. According to the health department’s Facebook page, the person who died was a resident of a long-term care facility.
County health officials say the resident died at a hospital in another county as a result of coronavirus-related complications.
According to the health department, 11 of the reported COVID-19 deaths came from the Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City. Meanwhile, the other person who died came from Golden Living.
Health officials say Oakwood has quarantined those who have tested positive for the virus in a special isolation unit.
14 News is learning that Oakwood has had 13 previous patients who have fully recovered from the virus, and are hoping to add five more individuals to that list soon.
”At Oakwood, we had 19 employees to test positive, and not one of them had any symptoms,” Dr. William Marcrum said. “And had we not done mass testing, we wouldn’t have known that any of those people had the disease.”
The Dubois County Health Department reported 16 new cases.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,010 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 388 cases, 7 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 313 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 155 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 86 cases
- Gibson Co. - 145 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 82 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 18 cases
A drive-thru testing site will be available in Warrick County starting this week. This site will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16 to July 19. Testing will be administered through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is also a temporary COVID-19 test site at Ivy Tech Community College, Princeton campus, located at 2431 S Crabtree Drive. This is a free drive-thru clinic with no appointment necessary. This site will only be here until July 25. The site is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The Indiana Department of Health has opened a free Covid-19 testing site in Tell City, at the housing authority, community building on 16th street. Testing ends on July 25th, and you do not need an appointment.
