Cleveland bars and nightclubs hit with COVID-19 violations, and authorities will be back out on patrol Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU), working with the Cleveland Department of Public Health and Cleveland Police, cited three businesses for “blatant” coronavirus guideline violations on Friday.
Agents visited the following bars and night clubs and issued citations after witnessing the violations:
- Dante’s Inferno and Backyard Bocce in the East Bank of the Flats was cited for improper conduct-disorderly activity. Several patrons were seen standing and congregating with no social distancing measures in place. In addition, patrons were engaged in several restricted activities including arcade games and bocce ball.
- Forward in the East Bank of the Flats was cited for improper conduct-disorderly activity. Officers and agents saw several hundred people dancing and congregating with no social distancing.
- Club Paradis on Frankfort Avenue in the Warehouse District was cited for improper conduct-disorderly activity. Officers entered the adult entertainment establishment and found more than 150 people in a very confined space with no social distancing.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension of liquor permits.
Although many bars and restaurants were found in compliance with health orders, local authorities did issue a number of warnings throughout the evening. OIU agents will be conducing compliance checks again Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
“The goal of these compliance checks is to safeguard all patrons by ensuring that liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliancy, so they can continue to serve their customers and everyone can enjoy a safe and healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot in a prepared statement. “Educating liquor-permit holders about the order has been the priority of the Ohio Investigative Unit, however when egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We’re asking patrons to help out their favorite bars and restaurants by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.