178 cases of COVID-19 reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 84 employees cleared to return

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in employees on Saturday, the highest sing-day jump to date.
The previous single-day high was reported Wednesday with 16 new cases in employees.
In total, Ingalls Shipbuilding has reported 178 cases of COVID-19, with 84 employees cleared to return to work, leaving 69 employees unable to return to work.
This jump in cases reported at Ingalls comes the same day more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide, with more than 100 new cases reported in Jackson County.
Below is a full breakdown of cases reported at Ingalls since March:
Saturday, July 18
- Employee, Admin #3, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was July 11
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 15
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, 2nd Shift, CSA 3, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Steel Yard, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, Hull Truck, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 12
Friday, July 17
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, Mold Loft, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Dantzler Warehouse, last day in the yard was July 16
- Employee, LHA 7 Trailer, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Engineering Design Center, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, 2nd Shift, Sheetmetal Shop, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 9
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was July 14
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 13
Thursday, July 16
- Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 10
- Employee, Joiner Shop, last day in the yard was July 14
Wednesday, July 15
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 7
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 8
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 10
- Employees, Stacking Hall, last days in the yard were July 6
- Employees, Stacking Hall, last days in the yard were July 8
- Employees, LHA 8, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employees, LHA 8, last days in the yard were July 14
- Employee, LHA 7 Security Shack, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, 2nd Shift, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 13
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Electrical Trailer (near LHA 7), last day in the yard was July 8
Tuesday, July 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Maintenance, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employees, LPD 28, last days in the yard were July 9
- Employee, Admin #2, last day in the yard was July 6
Monday, July 13
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Port 2 Storeroom (next to LPD 29), last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, QA Office Trailer, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 8
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, Cable Q Hut (next to Gate 4), last day in the yard was July 7
Sunday, July 12
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, Carpenter Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
Saturday, July 11
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was July 6
Friday, July 10
- Employee, Panel Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in the yard was July 2
Thursday, July 9
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 6
- Employee, Panel Shop, last day in the yard was July 7
Wednesday, July 8
- Employee. IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, Machine Shop PC Office, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 6
Tuesday, July 7
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was July 1
Monday, July 6
- Employee, One Oak Warehouse, last day at work was July 2
Sunday, July 5
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was July 2
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was July 2
Saturday, July 4
- Employee, Fab Shop, last day in the yard was June 30
- Employee, LPD 29 trailer, last day in the yard was June 30
Friday, July 3
- Employee, Outfitting Hall, last day in the yard was July 1
- Employee, Engineering Design Center, last day in the facility was June 25
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, Test & Trials Office, last day in the yard was June 30
Thursday, July 2
- Employee, Fab Shop, last day in the yard was June 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 27
- Employee, Wet Dock Building, last day in the yard was June 29
Wednesday, July 1
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, June 30
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, Training Center, last day in the facility was June 19
- Employee, Admin #1, last day in the facility was June 26
Monday, June 29
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, June 28
- Employee, Inspector Office Trailer, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 24
Saturday, June 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was June 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 25
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in the yard was June 24
Friday, June 26
- Employee, 2nd shift, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 23
- Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in the yard was June 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 24
Thursday, June 25
- Employee, 3rd shift, Test Equipment Office, last day in the yard was June 18
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in the yard was June 22
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 18
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 19
Wednesday, June 24
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, Outfitting Hall/CSA, last day in the yard was June 22
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 19
Tuesday, June 23
- Employee, 2nd Shift, IPD Shop, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was June 16
Monday, June 22
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 19
- Employee, CSA, last day in the yard was June 17
Sunday, June 21
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, June 20
- Employee, DDG 119, last day in the yard was June 17
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 16
Friday, June 19
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, June 18
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 15
- Non-Ingalls employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 16
Wednesday, June 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 15
Tuesday, June 16
- Employee, LBTF, last day in the yard was June 12
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Monday, June 15
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 12
Sunday, June 14
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 10
- Employee, Stacking Hall, last day in the yard was June 11
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 11
Saturday, June 13
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 12
- Employee, Sheetmetal trailer, last day in the yard was June 5
Thursday, June 11
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, June 10
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, June 9
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 8
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, June 7
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, June 6
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, June 5
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, June 4
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was June 2
Wednesday, June 3
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 29
Tuesday, June 2
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, June 1
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 31
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 30
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 29
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 28
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in the yard was May 25
Tuesday, May 26
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 25
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 24
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 23
Employee, Paint Shop/Blasting Hall, last day in the yard was May 20
Friday, May 22
No new positive cases reported
Thursday, May 21
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 20
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 19
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 18
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in the yard was May 14
Employee, LHA 8, last day in the yard was May 14
Saturday, May 16
Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 10
Friday, May 15
Employee, Blast Hall Area, last day in the yard was May 11
Employee, DDG 121, last day in the yard was May 6
Thursday, May 14
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, May 13
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 12
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 11
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 10
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 9
No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 8
Employee, Drydock, last day in the yard was May 1
Thursday, May 7
Employee, DDG 123, last day in the yard was May 2
Wednesday, May 6
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, May 5
No new positive cases reported
Monday, May 4
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, May 3
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, May 2
No new positive cases reported
Friday, May 1
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 25
Thursday, April 30
Employee, Pipe Shop, last day in yard was April 23
Wednesday, April 29
Employee, Wheelabrator/Blast Hall, last day in yard was April 18
Tuesday, April 28
No new positive cases reported
Monday, April 27
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 23
Sunday, April 26
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 25
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 22
Employee, DDG 119, last day in yard was April 21
Friday, April 24
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Thursday, April 23
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 22
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 21
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Monday, April 20
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 16
Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Area, last day in yard was April 16
Sunday, April 19
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 18
Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8
Friday, April 17
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14
Thursday, April 16
Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15
Wednesday, April 15
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 14
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11
Monday, April 13
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, April 12
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 11
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Friday, April 10
Employee, LPD 28, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2
Thursday, April 9
Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21
Wednesday, April 8
No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 7
Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1
Monday, April 6
Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25
Sunday, April 5
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 4
No new positive cases reported
Friday, April 3
No new positive cases reported
Thursday, April 2
No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 1
Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27
<!‐‐nextpage‐‐>
Tuesday, March 31
Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.