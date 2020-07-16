Number of COVID-19 cases connected to Hawaii State Hospital swells to 20

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are now 20 cases of COVID-19 connected to Hawaii State Hospital, more than double the total last week.
None of the patients at Hawaii State Hospital have tested positive for the virus, and authorities said all 20 cases are associated with community spread and no spread within the hospital.
Hawaii News Now has confirmed that four staff members with direct patient contact are now in quarantine after testing positive.
Six other employees without direct contact have also tested positive.
In addition, 10 Hensel Phelps construction workers at the site have tested positive. The contractors are building a $160 million annex at Hawaii State Hospital aimed at expanding its capacity.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.