Greta Van Susteren interviews Vice President Mike Pence Chairman, White House Coronavirus Task Force

Washington, D.C. – Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Greta Van Susteren and Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik will co-host a prime time special on COVID-19 exploring the latest information on COVID-19 medical treatments, school openings, national sports, and the economic outlook.
The prime time special features an interview with Vice President Mike Pence discussing federal support of states by “surging testing resources,” committing to “full transparency” for the new COVID-19 reporting system, promising the “resources to get the kids back” for reopening schools, vaccines and also called Dr. Fauci “He’s a valued member of our team…he’ll continue to be a part of marshaling a national effort to bring a whole government approach, the whole of America approach, until the day comes when we put this coronavirus in the past.”
Other guests are former NFL quarterback Brett Favre; Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer; Harvard University’s Dr. Ashish Jha; Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho; former Obama Adviser Austan Goolsbee; and Matt Zavadsky, president of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.
The prime time special will air on Gray Television’s 49 NBC affiliated stations on Thursday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The special will run on Gray’s other 57 affiliates over the weekend.
